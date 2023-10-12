At $14.46 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Is Worth A Gamble

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares stood at 4.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.46, to imply an increase of 3.21% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The LEVI share’s 52-week high remains $19.35, putting it -33.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.41. The company has a valuation of $5.74B, with an average of 4.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.21% upside in the last session, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.54 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.67%, and 7.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.83%. Short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw shorts transact 9.19 million shares and set a 5.53 days time to cover.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Levi Strauss & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are -4.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.33% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.50% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.71 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -27.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.30% annually.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. has its next earnings report out on October 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Levi Strauss & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.47% of the shares at 90.68% float percentage. In total, 83.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.2 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 8.02 million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $115.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 5.75 million shares. This is just over 5.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.3 million, or 4.29% of the shares, all valued at about 61.98 million.