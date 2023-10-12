Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Expected To Grow By 18.3% Or More

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.01. The AZN share’s 52-week high remains $76.56, putting it -12.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.52. The company has a valuation of $210.82B, with an average of 3.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), translating to a mean rating of 1.33. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AZN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.84.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 68.10 this Wednesday, 10/11/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.09%, and 0.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.31%. Short interest in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) saw shorts transact 6.1 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.24, implying an increase of 18.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $106.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZN has been trading -56.96% off suggested target high and 7.37% from its likely low.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astrazeneca plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) shares are -7.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.91% against -7.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.94 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.91 billion and $11.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.80% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.17% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.40% annually.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astrazeneca plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Astrazeneca plc ADR insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.16% of the shares at 17.16% float percentage. In total, 17.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52.85 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 49.13 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.52 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 25.66 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.84 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.52 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.61 billion.