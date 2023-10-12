Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Surged -90.99% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 22.07% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IONM share’s 52-week high remains $14.80, putting it -5185.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $1.52M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 903.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Assure Holdings Corp (IONM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IONM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.