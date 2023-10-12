Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO): How Can A Stock Be Down -84.62% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 12.38% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The APVO share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -1900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $4.11M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APVO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

After registering a 12.38% upside in the latest session, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3771 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 12.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.55%, and -7.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.62%. Short interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.38, implying an increase of 95.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APVO has been trading -3233.33% off suggested target high and -1219.44% from its likely low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) shares are -81.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.16% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 38.90% for the next one.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.23% of the shares at 12.37% float percentage. In total, 12.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70348.0, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.