America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s (NYSE: AMX) Stock Falls -1.17 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE:AMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.83, to imply a decrease of -1.17% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The AMX share’s 52-week high remains $23.07, putting it -37.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.13. The company has a valuation of $52.88B, with an average of 2.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.19. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE:AMX) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the latest session, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.18 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.30%, and -7.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.53%. Short interest in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE:AMX) saw shorts transact 10.41 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $388.33, implying an increase of 95.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $295.42 and $520.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMX has been trading -2989.72% off suggested target high and -1655.32% from its likely low.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) shares are -22.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.93% against 5.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 21.69% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.07% annually.

AMX Dividends

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 4.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE:AMX)’s Major holders

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.76% of the shares at 5.76% float percentage. In total, 5.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.75 million shares (or 1.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 24.27 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $525.21 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Invesco Developing Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 19.97 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $432.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.06 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 398.79 million.