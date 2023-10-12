Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Spiked 25.94% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.35, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The AMAM share’s 52-week high remains $16.86, putting it -26.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 97.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $824.36M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.33. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the latest session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.92 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.94%, and 19.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 488.11%. Short interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) saw shorts transact 1.93 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.38, implying an increase of 42.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAM has been trading -124.72% off suggested target high and 25.09% from its likely low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambrx Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares are 39.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -344.83% against 12.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $820k.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 25.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.67% of the shares at 105.42% float percentage. In total, 78.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Darwin Global Management, Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.69 million shares (or 43.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $274.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 9.62 million shares, or about 24.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $158.28 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 5.01 million.