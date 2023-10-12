Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO) Down -57.34% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 37139.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -7.20% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $0.70, putting it -438.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.08M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

After registering a -7.20% downside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2222 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -7.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.00%, and -31.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.34%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) saw shorts transact 5230.0 shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.