Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO) Down -57.34% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 37139.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -7.20% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $0.70, putting it -438.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.08M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.42K shares over the past 3 months.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information
After registering a -7.20% downside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2222 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -7.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.00%, and -31.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.34%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) saw shorts transact 5230.0 shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) estimates and forecasts
AMBO Dividends
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.80% of the shares at 0.80% float percentage. In total, 0.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35743.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 32946.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7330.0.