Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.83, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ALPN share’s 52-week high remains $14.92, putting it -37.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $532.84M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 253.62K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information
After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.60 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.44%, and -11.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.35%. Short interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw shorts transact 2.8 million shares and set a 10.21 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.33, implying an increase of 40.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALPN has been trading -103.14% off suggested target high and -47.74% from its likely low.
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) shares are 49.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.79% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 29.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.32 million.
ALPN Dividends
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.