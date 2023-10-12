Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.83, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ALPN share’s 52-week high remains $14.92, putting it -37.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $532.84M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 253.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.