After This Week’s 14.00% Gain In PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD), We Just Learned Something New

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s traded shares stood at 5.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 31.34% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PXMD share’s 52-week high remains $4.07, putting it -1353.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $4.90M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 808.31K shares over the past 3 months.
PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information
After registering a 31.34% upside in the last session, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3500 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 31.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.00%, and -0.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.96%. Short interest in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.
PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) estimates and forecasts
PXMD Dividends
PaxMedica Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PaxMedica Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders
PaxMedica Inc insiders hold 73.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.10% of the shares at 4.08% float percentage. In total, 1.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 68991.0 shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54226.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 54959.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $43197.0.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 54959.0 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43197.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27353.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 36653.0.