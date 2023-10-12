After This Week’s 14.00% Gain In PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD), We Just Learned Something New

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s traded shares stood at 5.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 31.34% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PXMD share’s 52-week high remains $4.07, putting it -1353.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $4.90M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 808.31K shares over the past 3 months.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

After registering a 31.34% upside in the last session, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3500 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 31.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.00%, and -0.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.96%. Short interest in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.