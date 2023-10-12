After The Stock Rose 350.66% Over The Week, Is Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) Still A Buy?

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares stood at 111.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 315.03% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The VS share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -357.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $10.17M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Versus Systems Inc (VS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

After registering a 315.03% upside in the latest session, Versus Systems Inc (VS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 315.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 350.66%, and 194.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.67%. Short interest in Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.68, implying a decrease of -39.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.68 and $0.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VS has been trading 28.42% off suggested target high and 28.42% from its likely low.

Versus Systems Inc (VS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Versus Systems Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Versus Systems Inc (VS) shares are 58.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.48% against 19.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.30% this quarter before jumping 97.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $210k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $299k and $217k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -29.80% before jumping 29.00% in the following quarter.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Versus Systems Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc insiders hold 1.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.53% of the shares at 9.67% float percentage. In total, 9.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45913.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 38223.0 shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16435.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1207.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $678.0