After Sinking 4.94% During Past Week, Is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Still A Buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.95, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AQN share’s 52-week high remains $11.51, putting it -93.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.38. The company has a valuation of $4.24B, with an average of 6.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), translating to a mean rating of 2.75. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AQN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.