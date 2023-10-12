After Jumping 0.74% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI)?

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares stood at 4.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.02, to imply an increase of 1.70% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The CPRI share’s 52-week high remains $69.25, putting it -33.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.17. The company has a valuation of $6.04B, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.88. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.55.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

After registering a 1.70% upside in the last session, Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.19 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.74%, and -1.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.25%. Short interest in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) saw shorts transact 5.09 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.24, implying an increase of 4.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPRI has been trading -15.34% off suggested target high and 23.11% from its likely low.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capri Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) shares are 21.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.71% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.40% this quarter before jumping 15.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -6.52% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.10% annually.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capri Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Ltd insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.69% of the shares at 98.11% float percentage. In total, 95.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 11.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $481.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.68 million shares, or about 9.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $383.13 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.05 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $212.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.93 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 140.95 million.