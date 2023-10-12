After A Decline Of -2538.1% From The High, Can FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Recover Quickly?

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 14.75% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FAZE share’s 52-week high remains $5.54, putting it -2538.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $16.03M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

After registering a 14.75% upside in the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2130 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 14.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.21%, and 14.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.65%. Short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.