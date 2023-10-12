After A Decline Of -2538.1% From The High, Can FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Recover Quickly?

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 14.75% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FAZE share’s 52-week high remains $5.54, putting it -2538.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $16.03M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.00 million shares over the past 3 months.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information
After registering a 14.75% upside in the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2130 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 14.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.21%, and 14.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.65%. Short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) estimates and forecasts
FAZE Dividends
FaZe Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FaZe Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders
FaZe Holdings Inc insiders hold 170.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 263.05% of the shares at -375.17% float percentage. In total, 263.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lewin Nick. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.02 million shares (or 22.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.48 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 11.03 million shares, or about 14.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.44 million.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 61375.0.