A Look At iBio Inc (AMEX: IBIO): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 10.13% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The IBIO share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -809.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $9.12M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 605.90K shares over the past 3 months.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

After registering a 10.13% upside in the last session, iBio Inc (IBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3544 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 10.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.42%, and 3.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.65%. Short interest in iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.