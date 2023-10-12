A Look At Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.88, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $76.07, putting it -17.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.37. The company has a valuation of $21.68B, with an average of 3.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cloudflare Inc (NET), translating to a mean rating of 2.47. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) trade information
After registering a -0.63% downside in the latest session, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.85 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 0.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.50%. Short interest in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 19.75 million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.84, implying an increase of 5.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NET has been trading -38.72% off suggested target high and 33.72% from its likely low.
Cloudflare Inc (NET) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Cloudflare Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $330.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $356.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $250.62 million and $274.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.90% before jumping 29.70% in the following quarter.
NET Dividends
Cloudflare Inc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cloudflare Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.