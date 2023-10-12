A Look At Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.88, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $76.07, putting it -17.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.37. The company has a valuation of $21.68B, with an average of 3.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cloudflare Inc (NET), translating to a mean rating of 2.47. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.