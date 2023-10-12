2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Surged -49.94% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.44, to imply a decrease of -1.11% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TSVT share’s 52-week high remains $17.56, putting it -295.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $223.07M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT), translating to a mean rating of 1.86. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TSVT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.99.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

After registering a -1.11% downside in the last session, 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.61 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.36%, and 6.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.61%. Short interest in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw shorts transact 10.7 million shares and set a 6.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 75.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSVT has been trading -643.24% off suggested target high and -12.61% from its likely low.

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 2seventy bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) shares are -49.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.85% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.80% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $33.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.41 million and $56.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.80% before dropping -31.00% in the following quarter.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 2seventy bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.72% of the shares at 103.43% float percentage. In total, 101.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kynam Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.89 million shares (or 9.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.14 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $41.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 3.86% of the shares, all valued at about 10.1 million.