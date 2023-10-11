Why Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 3.45 million Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.09 changed hands at -$1.73 or -4.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.64B. NOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.64% off its 52-week high of $43.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.56, which suggests the last value was 34.61% up since then. When we look at Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Instantly NOG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.30 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.84%, with the 5-day performance at 3.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is -6.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOG’s forecast low is $46.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.59% over the past 6 months, a 13.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -31.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. will fall -3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $498.73 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $592.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $394.04 million and $370.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. earnings to increase by 15.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.30% per year.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 3.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 3.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.37% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 92.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.46%. There are 92.42% institutions holding the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.86% of the shares, roughly 11.96 million NOG shares worth $410.6 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 7.15 million shares worth $245.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.7 million shares estimated at $238.36 million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $88.65 million.