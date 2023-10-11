Why Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.33 million Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.11 changed hands at $2.99 or 8.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. NXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.44% off its 52-week high of $46.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.24, which suggests the last value was 23.9% up since then. When we look at Nextracker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Nextracker Inc (NXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NXT as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nextracker Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.28 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.83%, with the 5-day performance at 2.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) is -13.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXT’s forecast low is $43.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextracker Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.45% over the past 6 months, a 504.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $542.76 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Nextracker Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $632.84 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Nextracker Inc earnings to increase by 53.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.90% per year.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nextracker Inc shares while 105.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.95%. There are 105.95% institutions holding the Nextracker Inc stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.65% of the shares, roughly 15.28 million NXT shares worth $608.26 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 4.47 million shares worth $177.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $59.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $49.4 million.