Why Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 7.22 million Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $373.32 changed hands at -$12.63 or -3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $165.44B. NFLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.92% off its 52-week high of $485.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $211.73, which suggests the last value was 43.28% up since then. When we look at Netflix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 million.

Analysts gave the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.05. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 20 recommended NFLX as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Netflix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 388.70 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is -16.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $459.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NFLX’s forecast low is $325.00 with $600.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.38% over the past 6 months, a 19.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Netflix Inc. will rise 12.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.53 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Netflix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.84 billion and $7.85 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.43%. The 2023 estimates are for Netflix Inc. earnings to increase by 19.04%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.96% per year.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 18.