When Will Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 1.15 million Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.38 changing hands around $1.62 or 3.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.20B. CZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.21% off its 52-week high of $60.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.70, which suggests the last value was 30.98% up since then. When we look at Caesars Entertainment Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.58 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.88%, with the 5-day performance at 6.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) is -11.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.