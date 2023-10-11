Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 18.94 million Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.24 changing hands around $0.35 or 39.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22M. WHLR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1504.84% off its 52-week high of $19.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 33.87% up since then. When we look at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.90K.

Analysts gave the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WHLR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.