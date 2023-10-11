What Is The Performance Outlook For Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.21 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.07B. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.13% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 54.75% up since then. When we look at Iamgold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Iamgold Corp. (IAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IAG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Iamgold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.26 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.15%, with the 5-day performance at 7.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is -3.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IAG’s forecast low is $2.55 with $4.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iamgold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.55% over the past 6 months, a 157.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iamgold Corp. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $239.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Iamgold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $233.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $297.85 million and $207.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Iamgold Corp. shares while 67.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.89%. There are 67.84% institutions holding the Iamgold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.35% of the shares, roughly 44.97 million IAG shares worth $118.27 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 31.38 million shares worth $82.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 25.79 million shares estimated at $63.45 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 16.49 million shares worth around $40.56 million.