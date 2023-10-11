Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ: VJET) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.27 changing hands around $0.23 or 22.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.60M. VJET’s current price is a discount, trading about -174.8% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 19.69% up since then. When we look at Voxeljet AG ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.88K.

Analysts gave the Voxeljet AG ADR (VJET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VJET as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Voxeljet AG ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) trade information

Instantly VJET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 22.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.78%, with the 5-day performance at 17.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) is 11.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VJET’s forecast low is $2.30 with $2.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -81.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Voxeljet AG ADR (VJET) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Voxeljet AG ADR will rise 63.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2,800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.49 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Voxeljet AG ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $10.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.14 million and $12.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.05%. The 2023 estimates are for Voxeljet AG ADR earnings to decrease by -2.71%.

VJET Dividends

Voxeljet AG ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 20.

Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.14% of Voxeljet AG ADR shares while 19.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.34%. There are 19.20% institutions holding the Voxeljet AG ADR stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.63% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million VJET shares worth $1.7 million.

Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 10600.0 shares worth $13250.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 2769.0 shares estimated at $3461.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.