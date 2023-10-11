Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.02 million Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.69 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.24B. VOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.55% off its 52-week high of $12.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.93, which suggests the last value was 7.84% up since then. When we look at Vodafone Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Analysts gave the Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.12. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended VOD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.72 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.25%, with the 5-day performance at 4.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) is -0.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vodafone Group plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.15% over the past 6 months, a -36.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.92%. The 2023 estimates are for Vodafone Group plc ADR earnings to decrease by -25.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.90% per year.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 10.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.97. It is important to note, however, that the 10.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group plc ADR shares while 9.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.10%. There are 9.10% institutions holding the Vodafone Group plc ADR stock share, with ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 18.64 million VOD shares worth $176.12 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 18.41 million shares worth $173.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 9.38 million shares estimated at $90.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $87.27 million.