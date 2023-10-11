Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.62 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.36. With the company’s per share price at $22.22 changed hands at -$7.78 or -25.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.65% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.89, which suggests the last value was -7.52% down since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.49K.

Analysts gave the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTYX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.92.