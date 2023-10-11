UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.88 million UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $5.36 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $799.66M. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.21% off its 52-week high of $5.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 56.9% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.58 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.18%, with the 5-day performance at 10.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 4.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $4.98 with $7.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.09% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR will fall -69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $207 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $47.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.41 million and $63.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 273.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.89%. The 2023 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 165.21%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 27.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.46% of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares while 4.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.24%. There are 4.67% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million TIGR shares worth $5.56 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.93 million shares worth $2.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $5.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.58 million.