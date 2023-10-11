United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.45 million United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.47. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $40.82 changing hands around $0.43 or 1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.39B. UALâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -42.65% off its 52-week high of $58.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.71, which suggests the last value was 19.87% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Analysts gave the United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.76. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended UAL as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $American Airlines Group, Inc..

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 42.48 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.06% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.28%, with the 5-day performance at -1.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is -14.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UALâ€™s forecast low is $48.00 with $93.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -127.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.59% for it to hit the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -1.50% over the past 6 months, a 297.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.57%. The 2023 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 297.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.74% per year.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 17.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of United Airlines Holdings Inc shares while 68.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.85%. There are 68.57% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 37.77 million UAL shares worth $2.07 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 23.56 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 16.33 million shares estimated at $896.04 million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 4.55% of the shares, roughly 12.14 million shares worth around $665.9 million.