Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $19.41 changed hands at $0.91 or 4.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11B. TWST’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.66% off its 52-week high of $40.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 40.96% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.91. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TWST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.00 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.48%, with the 5-day performance at 5.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is -15.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWST’s forecast low is $19.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twist Bioscience Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.62% over the past 6 months, a 10.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twist Bioscience Corp will fall -1.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.45 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Twist Bioscience Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $63.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.28%. The 2023 estimates are for Twist Bioscience Corp earnings to increase by 7.97%.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 20.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Twist Bioscience Corp shares while 108.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.57%. There are 108.82% institutions holding the Twist Bioscience Corp stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.12% of the shares, roughly 6.96 million TWST shares worth $142.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.03% or 6.91 million shares worth $141.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $80.66 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 6.08% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $76.77 million.