The Most Interesting Shares Today: MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

In the latest trading session,, 0.84 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.72 changing hands around $0.33 or 0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.24B. MGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.13% off its 52-week high of $51.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.57, which suggests the last value was 21.61% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.94 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.50%, with the 5-day performance at 7.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is -10.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.