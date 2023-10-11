TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.17 million TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $96.70 changed hands at -$2.84 or -2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.93B. SNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.38% off its 52-week high of $111.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.86, which suggests the last value was 18.45% up since then. When we look at TD Synnex Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.70K.

Analysts gave the TD Synnex Corp (SNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.55. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TD Synnex Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) trade information

Instantly SNX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 99.77 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.10%, with the 5-day performance at -1.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) is -3.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNX’s forecast low is $97.00 with $122.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.31% for it to hit the projected low.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TD Synnex Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.15% over the past 6 months, a -9.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TD Synnex Corp will fall -22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -0.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.47 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that TD Synnex Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $14.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.25 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.04%. The 2023 estimates are for TD Synnex Corp earnings to decrease by -9.45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.30% per year.

SNX Dividends

TD Synnex Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 08 and January 12. The 1.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.15% of TD Synnex Corp shares while 85.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.65%. There are 85.87% institutions holding the TD Synnex Corp stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 40.53% of the shares, roughly 37.43 million SNX shares worth $3.52 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 6.55 million shares worth $615.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $227.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $138.67 million.