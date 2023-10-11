TAL Education Group ADR Stock Forecast 2023: TAL Education Group ADR Is Weak With -12.97% Downside

In the last trading session, 12.97 million TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s per share price at $9.56 changed hands at $0.56 or 6.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.68B. TAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.31% off its 52-week high of $10.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 70.61% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.87. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TAL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.94 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 6.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.60%, with the 5-day performance at 9.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 26.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $6.70 with $10.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.92% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.94% over the past 6 months, a 38.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TAL Education Group ADR will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $393.73 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that TAL Education Group ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023 will be $321.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $242.62 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for TAL Education Group ADR earnings to increase by 28.60%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group ADR shares while 60.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.36%. There are 60.36% institutions holding the TAL Education Group ADR stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 20.46 million TAL shares worth $121.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.23% or 20.48 million shares worth $122.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 14.5 million shares estimated at $86.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million shares worth around $50.43 million.