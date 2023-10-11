Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $39.53 changed hands at $2.72 or 7.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.20B. SYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.26% off its 52-week high of $64.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 77.86% up since then. When we look at Symbotic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.27 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 231.07%, with the 5-day performance at 26.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) is 13.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.