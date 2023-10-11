Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Infobird Co Ltd

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or 4.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.38M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7627.27% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 million.

Analysts gave the Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.