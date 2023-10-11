Stock Performance Of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.55 million Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $9.89 changed hands at $0.35 or 3.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $521.99M. MAXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.43% off its 52-week high of $38.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.31, which suggests the last value was 5.86% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.43 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.42%, with the 5-day performance at -4.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) is -32.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.37 days.