Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7.0 million Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $26.65 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.87B. LUV’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.52% off its 52-week high of $40.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.94, which suggests the last value was 2.66% up since then. When we look at Southwest Airlines Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.52 million.

Analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.73. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended LUV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.66 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.85%, with the 5-day performance at -0.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwest Airlines Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.53% over the past 6 months, a 50.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwest Airlines Co will fall -22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 202.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.57 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Southwest Airlines Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $6.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.21 billion and $6.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.51%. The 2023 estimates are for Southwest Airlines Co earnings to increase by 45.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.77% per year.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26. The 2.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.