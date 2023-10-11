Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 4.25 million Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.06 or 32.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.42M. SLNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -688.46% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 46.15% up since then. When we look at Soluna Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.23K.
Analysts gave the Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLNH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.
Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information
Instantly SLNH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2850 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 32.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.19%, with the 5-day performance at 31.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) is 32.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLNH’s forecast low is $9.60 with $9.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3592.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3592.31% for it to hit the projected low.
Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.11% of Soluna Holdings Inc shares while 15.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.18%. There are 15.90% institutions holding the Soluna Holdings Inc stock share, with TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million SLNH shares worth $70526.0.
We Are One Seven, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 0.2 million shares worth $41583.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 39538.0 shares estimated at $6523.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 9112.0 shares worth around $1503.0.