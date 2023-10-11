SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Disappoints Wall Street With 4.84% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session,, 0.73 million SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changing hands around $0.04 or 4.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.61M. SINT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2562.79% off its 52-week high of $22.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 15.12% up since then. When we look at SINTX Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.91K.

Analysts gave the SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SINT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SINTX Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.76.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.15%, with the 5-day performance at 12.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -13.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SINT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1062.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -365.12% for it to hit the projected low.

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SINTX Technologies Inc will rise 93.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SINTX Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $640k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $426k and $765k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.51%. The 2023 estimates are for SINTX Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 94.17%.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.31% of SINTX Technologies Inc shares while 2.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.25%. There are 2.16% institutions holding the SINTX Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.91% of the shares, roughly 38425.0 SINT shares worth $47262.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 29643.0 shares worth $36460.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 38309.0 shares estimated at $47120.0 under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 807.0 shares worth around $1186.0.