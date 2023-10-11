Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA).

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $3.80 changed hands at $0.15 or 4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $748.37M. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.79% off its 52-week high of $8.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 21.32% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.86. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SANA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sana Biotechnology Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.90 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.80%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is -31.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 25.62 days.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sana Biotechnology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.11% over the past 6 months, a 2.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -112.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology Inc earnings to decrease by -3.18%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.43% of Sana Biotechnology Inc shares while 92.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.59%. There are 92.79% institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology Inc stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.90% of the shares, roughly 33.29 million SANA shares worth $198.41 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 16.64 million shares worth $99.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $17.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $15.48 million.