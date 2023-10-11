Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05M. RDHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10871.43% off its 52-week high of $38.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 5.71% up since then. When we look at Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.65K.

Analysts gave the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4098 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.76%, with the 5-day performance at -8.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -58.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDHL’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $12.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.13%. The 2023 estimates are for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR earnings to decrease by -2566.67%.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.37% of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares while 11.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.62%. There are 11.11% institutions holding the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 32.66% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million RDHL shares worth $0.35 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 15729.0 shares worth $18874.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 1040.0 shares estimated at $2412.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.