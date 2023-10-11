Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Shares Declined By -5.39% In One Month.

In the latest trading session,, 1.11 million Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $143.83 changed hands at -$0.95 or -0.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $338.99B. PG’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.12% off its 52-week high of $158.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $122.92, which suggests the last value was 14.54% up since then. When we look at Procter & Gamble Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

Analysts gave the Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.96. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PG as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Procter & Gamble Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Instantly PG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 146.09 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.10%, with the 5-day performance at -1.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is -5.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PG’s forecast low is $143.00 with $179.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Procter & Gamble Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.79% over the past 6 months, a 8.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Procter & Gamble Co. will rise 8.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.58 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Procter & Gamble Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $21.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.33 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.96%. The 2023 estimates are for Procter & Gamble Co. earnings to increase by 8.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.58% per year.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 18. The 2.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.85. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Procter & Gamble Co. shares while 66.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.19%. There are 66.12% institutions holding the Procter & Gamble Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 224.95 million PG shares worth $34.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 158.34 million shares worth $24.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 73.5 million shares estimated at $11.15 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 56.12 million shares worth around $8.52 billion.