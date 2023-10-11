PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 6.9 million PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $23.86 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.59B. PPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.03% off its 52-week high of $31.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.20, which suggests the last value was 6.96% up since then. When we look at PPL Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Analysts gave the PPL Corp (PPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.57. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PPL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PPL Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $SPPL.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Instantly PPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.96 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) is -4.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PPL’s forecast low is $25.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.78% for it to hit the projected low.

PPL Corp (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PPL Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.24% over the past 6 months, a 12.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.00%. The 2023 estimates are for PPL Corp earnings to increase by 12.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.21% per year.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06. The 4.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of PPL Corp shares while 76.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.11%. There are 76.07% institutions holding the PPL Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 94.6 million PPL shares worth $2.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 69.47 million shares worth $1.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 22.92 million shares estimated at $606.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 17.55 million shares worth around $464.36 million.