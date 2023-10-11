Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -33.67% Loss

In the latest trading session,, 1.01 million Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.71 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.08B. PAGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.3% off its 52-week high of $16.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the last value was 28.39% up since then. When we look at Plains GP Holdings LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.15. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PAGP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Plains GP Holdings LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Instantly PAGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.78 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.28%, with the 5-day performance at 5.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) is -0.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PAGP’s forecast low is $13.50 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plains GP Holdings LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.25% over the past 6 months, a 44.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plains GP Holdings LP will fall -21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.66 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Plains GP Holdings LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $13.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.78 billion and $12.95 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Plains GP Holdings LP earnings to increase by 59.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01. The 6.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 6.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Plains GP Holdings LP shares while 86.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.28%. There are 86.96% institutions holding the Plains GP Holdings LP stock share, with Energy Income Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.03% of the shares, roughly 13.21 million PAGP shares worth $195.86 million.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 13.0 million shares worth $192.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund. With 9.86 million shares estimated at $158.21 million under it, the former controlled 5.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $120.38 million.