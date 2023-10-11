Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 18.71 million Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.32. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.18 changing hands around $0.79 or 56.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.84M. PHIOâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -462.84% off its 52-week high of $12.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 38.99% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corpâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.80K.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 47.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 56.83% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.17%, with the 5-day performance at 47.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 3.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17310.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.