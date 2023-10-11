Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 5.75 million Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at $0.22 or 6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $977.32M. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.38% off its 52-week high of $12.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 6.58% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.82 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.50%, with the 5-day performance at -2.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -25.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.