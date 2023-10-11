Performance & Trends Of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $6.40 changed hands at $0.25 or 4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. BCRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.56% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Analysts gave the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.36. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BCRX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.64 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is -6.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCRX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -368.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.71% over the past 6 months, a 15.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.95 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $90.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74.62 million and $79.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.25%. The 2023 estimates are for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 17.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.80% per year.

BCRX Dividends

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 93.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.88%. There are 93.70% institutions holding the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 15.5 million BCRX shares worth $109.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 15.09 million shares worth $106.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.22 million shares estimated at $58.41 million under it, the former controlled 4.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $41.26 million.