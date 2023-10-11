Performance Report And Forecasts For Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM)

In the latest trading session,, 2.66 million Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.13 changed hands at -$6.08 or -7.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.69B. DXCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.36% off its 52-week high of $139.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $80.80, which suggests the last value was -2.11% down since then. When we look at Dexcom Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.
Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information
Instantly DXCM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 88.10 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.12%, with the 5-day performance at -9.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is -24.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.
Dexcom Inc (DXCM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Dexcom Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.08% over the past 6 months, a 41.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dexcom Inc will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $938.94 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Dexcom Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $994.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $750.93 million and $815.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.
The 2023 estimates are for Dexcom Inc earnings to increase by 42.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.65% per year.
DXCM Dividends
Dexcom Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.