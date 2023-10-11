Performance Report And Forecasts For Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM)

In the latest trading session,, 2.66 million Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.13 changed hands at -$6.08 or -7.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.69B. DXCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.36% off its 52-week high of $139.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $80.80, which suggests the last value was -2.11% down since then. When we look at Dexcom Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Instantly DXCM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 88.10 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.12%, with the 5-day performance at -9.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is -24.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.