Performance Report And Forecasts For AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)

In the last trading session, 1.4 million AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $8.41 changed hands at $0.85 or 11.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. AHCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.05% off its 52-week high of $23.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 10.7% up since then. When we look at AdaptHealth Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Instantly AHCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 8.53 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 11.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.24%. However, in the 30-day time frame, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -21.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHCO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.8% for it to hit the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AdaptHealth Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.72% over the past 6 months, a 121.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AdaptHealth Corp will rise 72.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $796.65 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that AdaptHealth Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $834.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $737.94 million and $780.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for AdaptHealth Corp earnings to decrease by -3.04%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.95% per year.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.25% of AdaptHealth Corp shares while 91.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.16%. There are 91.04% institutions holding the AdaptHealth Corp stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 13.82 million AHCO shares worth $168.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 11.6 million shares worth $141.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. With 5.4 million shares estimated at $64.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $29.9 million.