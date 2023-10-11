Pagerduty Inc Stock Forecast 2023: Pagerduty Inc Is Weak With -52.74% Downside

In the latest trading session,, 7.83 million Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.95 changed hands at -$0.5 or -2.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.95B. PD’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.64% off its 52-week high of $35.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.51, which suggests the last value was 6.87% up since then. When we look at Pagerduty Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Pagerduty Inc (PD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pagerduty Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.99 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.12%, with the 5-day performance at -4.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) is -11.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PD’s forecast low is $25.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pagerduty Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.54% over the past 6 months, a 785.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pagerduty Inc will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $107.34 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Pagerduty Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $110.29 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Pagerduty Inc earnings to increase by 1505.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

Pagerduty Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 04.