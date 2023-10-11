Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 4.08% Incline

In the latest trading session,, 3.91 million Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $96.81 changing hands around $3.8 or 4.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $328.87B. NVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.2% off its 52-week high of $100.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.44, which suggests the last value was 47.9% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Analysts gave the Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.11. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NVO as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Novo Nordisk ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 97.02 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.06%, with the 5-day performance at 8.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is -1.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.66, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVO’s forecast low is $51.10 with $117.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novo Nordisk ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.41% over the past 6 months, a 26.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novo Nordisk ADR will rise 46.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.85 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Novo Nordisk ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $8.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.53 billion and $6.97 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.17%. The 2023 estimates are for Novo Nordisk ADR earnings to increase by 41.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 1.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Novo Nordisk ADR shares while 8.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.22%. There are 8.22% institutions holding the Novo Nordisk ADR stock share, with Jennison Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 23.38 million NVO shares worth $1.89 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 18.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 5.93 million shares estimated at $477.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $278.22 million.