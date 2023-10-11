Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 15.54 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $16.61 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.07B. NCLH’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.97% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.19, which suggests the last value was 32.63% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.82 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.98 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.70%, with the 5-day performance at 4.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is -0.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.